Chinese mainland reports 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 34 were reported in Inner Mongolia, eight in Zhejiang, one in Heilongjiang, and one in Shanghai, the commission said.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.