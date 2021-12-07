News / Nation

WeChat bans advertisements for off-campus training facilities

Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
WeChat has begun to prohibit promotional content from after-school training facilities for primary and middle school students.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0

WeChat has banned promotional content from after-school training institutions for primary and middle school students, as well as preschool children. The move is its latest response to the nation's tougher rules on off-campus training that aim to ease the burden of students.

Content promising to improve students' test scores quickly is often regarded as "spreading anxiety in education."

WeChat bans advertisements for off-campus training facilities

The announcement released by WeChat on its official account

Offering off-campus training in subject or non-subject categories via WeChat is also banned by the app, according to a guide released by WeChat.

Chinese, foreign languages (English, Japanese, Russian), history, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and morality and law are classified as subject categories, in line with the state's course offering rules during the compulsory education period.

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, also announced on November 19 a ban on courses for preschool children and subject or non-subject courses for primary, junior, and high school students. Such content should be released under the category of "children's interest-oriented classes." The app also bans content providers from promoting non-subject courses via live streaming or videos. Violators will face punishment according to the regulations on selling banned products over e-commerce platforms.

In May, authorities ordered comprehensive management of off-campus training institutions and a stepped-up crackdown on unlawful operation, false advertising, profiteering, and improper links with schools. The National People's Congress drafted the new law in October. Advertising boards in metro or bus stations are prohibited to display ads for off-campus training facilities, according to an announcement released by the market watchdog on November 3.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
TikTok
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     