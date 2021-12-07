News / Nation

New drug found to kill senescent cells in mice, extend lifespan

Chinese researchers have found that an extract from grape seed could selectively kill and clear senescent cells in mice and extend their lifespan.
Chinese researchers have found that an extract from grape seed could selectively kill and clear senescent cells in mice and extend their lifespan.

The polyphenolic extract, namely procyanidin C1, is expected to delay, alleviate or prevent age-related pathologies as a clinical intervention, said the study published Monday in the journal Nature Metabolism.

Senescent cells, which can accumulate in vivo, are the main cause of aging-related diseases. In recent years, scientists have proved that clearing senescent cells in mice can alleviate premature aging and extend their average lifespan.

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health (SINH) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences screened a series of natural products and found that the polyphenolic extract from grape seed has specific effects on senescent cells in mice models.

The extract could selectively kill senescent cells in various tissues and organs, enhance physiological function and extend the lifespan of mice, read the study.

Further experiments verified the efficacy and safety of the extract in clearing mice senescent cells in vivo, said the SINH.

