News / Nation

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
China's language resources monitoring center has announced the top 10 online phrases of the year 2021.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0

China's language resources monitoring center has announced the top 10 online phrases of the year 2021.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?

A poster of TV drama "The Age of Awakening"

觉醒年代 The Age of Awakening

The Age of Awakening is a critically-acclaimed TV drama revolving around Chen Duxiu and other co-founders of the Communist Party of China. It was China's most popular film or TV show in the first half of 2021, according to review platform Douban.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?

The Chinese delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is praised to be "YYDS."

YYDS, the pinyin abbreviation of Chinese "永远滴神"

YYDS originated from eSports player Shiny Ruo when he shouted out "Uzi, 永远滴神!" to his idol Uzi, a retired Legend of League player.

The expression, literally meaning "forever the God," illustrates one's feeling when they find something or someone godlike, awesome, and exceptional. The equivalent in the English-speaking context is GOAT, the abbreviation of "the greatest of all time."

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?
Imaginechina

Students do calisthenics in a Beijing primary school in 2020.

双减 Double reduction

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education issued a series of "double reduction" policies in order to ease excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for primary and middle school students.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?

破防 is the Bullet Comment of the Year at video-sharing site bilibili.com.

破防 Something that has breached my defenses, or "this really got me!"

The phrase originally meant that a physical defense has been broken or breached, normally in a game or sporting event. In the Internet context, it can also mean someone has watched something so moving that it broke their psychological defense.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?
HelloRF

元宇宙 Metaverse

The future integration of the Internet, gaming, virtual reality, digital artwork, and others to establish "a universe."

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?
HelloRF

绝绝子 Awesome, marvelous, amazing, brilliant

The phrase was first used in online variety shows to praise contestants and root for them. It can mean awesome, marvelous, amazing, brilliant, splendid, etc.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?
CFP

Young people use "lie flat" to show their mentality of giving up on ambition and doing just the minimum to get by.

躺平 Lie flat

To "lie flat" is a term to describe young people giving up the rat race and doing just the bare minimum to get by. This mentality is a way for young people to relieve stress and adjust their mindset.

伤害性不高,侮辱性极强 Not harmful, but utterly embarrassing

A phrase used by Netizens to tease something that was utterly embarrassing although not substantially harmful.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?

Chinese director Ang Lee says: "I don't understand it. But I was shocked." in the documentary film.

我看不懂,但我大受震撼 "I don't understand it, but I was shocked."

A quote from Chinese director Ang Lee in the documentary film "Trespassing Bergman." Lee said: "I don't understand it, but I was shocked by it." It is used by Netizens to express disbelief, confusion, and shock about something.

Top 10 online phrases of 2021 revealed... Do you know what they mean?
Xinhua

Students perform at the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

强国有我 Young people are committed to building a stronger China

This was an oath taken by young students at the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tian'anmen Square. It means that the Party can be assured that young people are committing to building a stronger China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     