Two Former Tianjin club senior officials being probed for suspected law violation

The former chief executive Dong Wensheng and general manager Li Guangyi of Tianjin Teda club are being investigated on suspicion of law violation.

The former chief executive Dong Wensheng and general manager Li Guangyi of Tianjin Teda club are being investigated on suspicion of law violation, the Tianjin local authorities announced on Tuesday.

Dong has been held for investigation since July, four months after the local government began to audit the Chinese Super League club's accounts since 1998.

Dong started his administrative role at the Chinese top-flight club in July 2017, ten years after Li took office at the club.

Chi Rongliang and Wang Xiao, two former assistant coaches of the Tianjin side, are also being probed.

The Tianjin club last season changed its name to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in line with the Chinese Football Association's policy which required the Chinese clubs of top three tiers to drop the corporate part of their names.