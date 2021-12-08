23 people test positive for COVID-19 in neighboring province

Five areas in the province have been listed medium-risk, while Zhenhai District has been under closed-loop management since 2am on Tuesday.

As of 9am on Wednesday, a total of 23 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in neighboring Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.

Among them, Zhenhai District in the city of Ningbo has reported six local cases and five asymptomatic infections, Shangyu District in the city of Shaoxing has confirmed one local case, two asymptomatic infections, with another four testing positive in preliminary screenings, and the city of Hangzhou has confirmed two local cases and three asymptomatic infections.

As of 9pm on Tuesday, a total of 1,107 close contacts and 5,382 contacts of the close contacts have been put under quarantine. A combined 690,423 people have received nucleic acid tests.

According to Zhang Ping, Party secretary of the Zhejiang Province Health Commission, the outbreak in Zhenhai is not related to those in Shangyu and Hangzhou's Xiaoshan District.

On December 5, Zhenhai found its first locally transmitted case which was linked to the recent outbreak outside the province.

After tracking the recent whereabouts of 11 people in Zhenhai who had tested positive, several people were found to have been to the same moxibustion store.