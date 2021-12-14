News / Nation

Students in rural village bring bacon as gift to school headmaster

Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  15:52 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
It is a local tradition to give bacon to a respected person at this time of year, and parents have their children bring a piece of bacon to school to show appreciation to teachers.
Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  15:52 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
SSI ļʱ

A video of "a teacher receiving 140 strips of bacon from students" has recently gone viral.

In the video, children walk into a school in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province with strips of bacon in their hands and put them on the ping pong table. Within a short time, the strips formed a "mountain."

The headmaster, surnamed Qu, said that the video was shot on November 28, the first day of school after the Yi New Year holiday.

Yi New Year is a folk festival popular in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. It is a local tradition to give bacon to an elderly or respected person at this time of year, and parents will have their children bring a piece of bacon to school to show their appreciation to the teachers.

Students in rural village bring bacon as gift to school headmaster

Children come to school with bacon.

Students in rural village bring bacon as gift to school headmaster

Children put bacon on the ping pong table.

According to Qu, the living condition in the mountains is harsh, and sending bacon demonstrates the parents' "faith in their teachers."

"Everyone wants to help rural education in any way they can." One of the 17 teachers in the school said, "The children here are eager to learn, and I want to stay here for as many years as possible."

Students in rural village bring bacon as gift to school headmaster
Plataforma

The signs on the roof of the school read: Make the mountain village school a place to dream.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     