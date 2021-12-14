Students in rural village bring bacon as gift to school headmaster

It is a local tradition to give bacon to a respected person at this time of year, and parents have their children bring a piece of bacon to school to show appreciation to teachers.

A video of "a teacher receiving 140 strips of bacon from students" has recently gone viral.

In the video, children walk into a school in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province with strips of bacon in their hands and put them on the ping pong table. Within a short time, the strips formed a "mountain."

The headmaster, surnamed Qu, said that the video was shot on November 28, the first day of school after the Yi New Year holiday.



Yi New Year is a folk festival popular in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. It is a local tradition to give bacon to an elderly or respected person at this time of year, and parents will have their children bring a piece of bacon to school to show their appreciation to the teachers.

According to Qu, the living condition in the mountains is harsh, and sending bacon demonstrates the parents' "faith in their teachers."

"Everyone wants to help rural education in any way they can." One of the 17 teachers in the school said, "The children here are eager to learn, and I want to stay here for as many years as possible."