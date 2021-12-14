Animated film telling a realistic story to premiere

It is about the growth of a left-behind child who participates in a lion dance competition with his friends. It depicts how an ordinary child courageously pursues his dream.

SSI ļʱ



"I Am What I Am," a Chinese animated comedy film by Sun Haipeng, will premiere nationwide on Friday.

The film is about the growth of a left-behind child who participates in a lion dance competition with his friends. It depicts how an ordinary child courageously pursues his dream.

The animated film has a realistic flavor, which is rare to see in the animation genre in China.

It will also present an IMAX version at more than 700 IMAX theaters in China to highlight the stunning visuals of the lion dance, a traditional folk dance in the country.