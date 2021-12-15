News / Nation

Construction starts on new high-speed railway in central China's Hubei

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-15       0
The railway, which will link Shiyan City in Hubei and Xi'an, capital of the neighboring Shaanxi Province, is scheduled to be put into operation in 2026.
Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-15       0
Construction starts on new high-speed railway in central China's Hubei
Xinhua

The groundbreaking ceremony of construction of high-speed railway in Hubei Province.

Construction of a high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province began Wednesday, according to local railway authorities.

The railway, which will link Shiyan City in Hubei and Xi'an, capital of the neighboring Shaanxi Province, is scheduled to be put into operation in 2026.

Upon completion, the railway service is expected to shorten travel time from Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, to Xi'an to approximately 2.5 hours from 4.5 hours.

The railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will span about 255 km, with the Hubei section stretching about 86 km.

This high-speed railway will form an important part of the Fuzhou-Yinchuan High-speed railway network. It will help accelerate the economic development of the areas along the railway line and boost the economic development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the construction company.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
Yangtze River
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     