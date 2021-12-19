News / Nation

4 dead, 8 injured after ramp bridge collapses in central China

Xinhua
  12:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0
Four died and eight have been injured after part of a ramp bridge in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
CFP

Four died and eight have been injured after part of a ramp bridge in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon, according to the provincial transport and police departments.

The accident took place at around 3:36 pm Saturday when part of the ramp bridge spanning over an expressway collapsed. Three trucks on the bridge fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, closing the two-way traffic of the expressway, officials said.

An unknown number of people were working on the bridge when the accident happened. Preliminary investigation showed that an overloaded truck with a weight of 198 tons broke into two pieces when falling off, sending two other vehicles down with it.

The provincial governor and a deputy provincial governor have rushed to the scene to lead the rescue, and traffic police officers and firefighters continue to carry out emergency relief.

Investigation on the cause of the accident is still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
