Spy thriller set in Shanghai completes filming

  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-12-20
The highly anticipated spy thriller "The Unknown" finished 115 days of shooting on Sunday. The film is set in WWII-era Shanghai.
  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0

The highly anticipated spy thriller "The Unknown" finished 115 days of shooting on Sunday.

Directed by Cheng Er, the film stars Hong Kong actor Tony Leung and Chinese mainland heart-throb Wang Yibo.

Set in Shanghai from 1937 to 1945, it is centered on a group of underground members of the Communist Party of China who risk their lives to send confidential messages to protect the country and the people. Most of the movie scenes were shot in Shanghai.

Cheng said that the endeavors and sacrifice of many unsung heroes during that difficult period of time should be portrayed and remembered.

It is also a production of Bona Film Group's "China's Victory Trilogy," following the success of "Chinese Doctors" and "The Battle at Lake Changjin."

"The Unknown" is expected to be released next year.

Spy thriller set in Shanghai completes filming
Ti Gong

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Top
     