Overseas Omicron prevalence compels China to prevent inbound infections

China is facing increasing pressure to prevent inbound COVID-19 infections as the new Omicron variant has become widely prevalent in some countries, a Chinese health official said Wednesday.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference as the daily new COVID-19 infections globally had exceeded 800,000 multiple times over the recent week.

Considering that the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays will see more flows of people, Mi stressed that strict anti-epidemic measures should occur resolutely and decisively.

The official also underlined all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus while ensuring residents' necessities and medical services in epidemic-hit regions.

To ensure that all localities, relevant authorities, and officials fulfill their responsibilities, the central government sent 15 inspection teams to carry out the scrutiny nationwide, said Mi.