News / Nation

Overseas Omicron prevalence compels China to prevent inbound infections

Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
China is facing increasing pressure to prevent inbound COVID-19 infections as the new Omicron variant has become widely prevalent in some countries.
Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0

China is facing increasing pressure to prevent inbound COVID-19 infections as the new Omicron variant has become widely prevalent in some countries, a Chinese health official said Wednesday.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference as the daily new COVID-19 infections globally had exceeded 800,000 multiple times over the recent week.

Considering that the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays will see more flows of people, Mi stressed that strict anti-epidemic measures should occur resolutely and decisively.

The official also underlined all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus while ensuring residents' necessities and medical services in epidemic-hit regions.

To ensure that all localities, relevant authorities, and officials fulfill their responsibilities, the central government sent 15 inspection teams to carry out the scrutiny nationwide, said Mi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     