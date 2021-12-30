News / Nation

Remove the tatts – China bans ink on athletes

Wang Qingchu
  08:44 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0
Players in national and U23 teams are banned from getting new tattoos – others need to cover up or get the tatts removed.
China's Administration of Sports has banned players in national teams and their U23 teams from having new tattoos.

Athletes who already have tattoos are required to have them removed, or covered, for training and during games, the sports regulator said in an online statement.

The authority was replying to a proposal about players' management which was published on its website on December 28.

The proposal said players with tattoos would not be allowed to enter U20 or lower age-group national teams.

It also urged more senses of responsibility, glory and mission to be instilled in player education and training.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
