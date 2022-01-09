News / Nation

Beijing 2022 refutes rumor of athlete with COVID-19 entering city

Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2022-01-09       0
The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games dismissed that a Spanish athlete tested positive for COVID-19 visited downtown Beijing as rumors.
The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday dismissed reports that a Spanish athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 visited downtown Beijing as rumors.

"During the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, all overseas athletes and other relevant personnel will be strictly isolated from the local community from their entry to departure in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Beijing 2022 Playbook. Please do not believe in or spread rumors," read the statement.

