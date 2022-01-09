Chinese mainland reports 92 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 56 were reported in Henan, 30 in Shaanxi, three in Tianjin, two in Zhejiang, and one in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 92 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 56 were reported in Henan, 30 in Shaanxi, three in Tianjin, two in Zhejiang, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 73 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two suspected cases from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.