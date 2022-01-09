China's Xi'an reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 30 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday.

The city has registered 1,989 local cases since December 9, amid the latest resurgence. Of them, 262 had recovered by Saturday.

Both traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine are adopted in treating severe patients, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

Each patient has a tailored treatment plan, depending on the severity of the symptoms, Lyu added.