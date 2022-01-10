News / Nation

Beijing's largest natural ice rink opens

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
Beijing's largest natural ice rink, located in the Summer Palace, opened on Monday ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0

Beijing's largest natural ice rink, located in the Summer Palace, opened on Monday ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The ice rink can accomodate 4,000 people and has a total area of 300,000 square meters divided into two areas. One is for single carts, double carts, ice bicycles and speed skating, with the other for electric carts, electric ice bumper cars, and electric dragon boats.

An ice safety officer inspects the ice thickness at six measuring points before the opening of the ice rink at 8am and again at 2pm when the temperature is at its highest. When the ice rink is closed at night, it will be cleaned and maintained.

Zhang Yahong, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Administration Center Of Parks, said that municipal parks including the Summer Palace have set up three types of activities: ice sports, snow sports and a Winter Olympic-themed exhibition.

Seven municipal ice rinks and four snow resorts are now open to public until February 4, with a total area of 600,000 square meters hosting more than 40 kinds of ice and snow activities.

Since 2014, ice and snow activities staged at Beijing municipal parks have drawn in nearly 2 million people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Summer Palace
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     