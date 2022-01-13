Chinese mainland reports 124 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 76 were reported in Henan, 41 in Tianjin, six in Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 76 were reported in Henan, 41 in Tianjin, six in Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 66 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.