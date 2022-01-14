East China's Hangzhou reports 1 new local COVID-19 case

News / Nation

A nurse from a local hospital in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, was identified as a mild COVID-19 case after testing positive for the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing on Thursday evening, local authorities reported Friday.

She works in the oncological inpatient care department of Hangzhou Xixi Hospital and tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday. However, she was found to be positive during a routine nucleic acid testing for the city's key groups around 11:50 pm Thursday.

Close contacts of the case have been put under medical observation and relevant epidemiological investigation is still underway.

The city reported its last local COVID-19 infection on December 19, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
