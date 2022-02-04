Chinese mainland reports 12 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Guangdong, four in Tianjin, two in Zhejiang, and one in Beijing, according to the National Health Commission on Friday.

The Chinese mainland reported 12 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from 21 on Wednesday.

Besides, a total of 17 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

Following the recovery of 97 patients on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,673.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.