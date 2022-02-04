News / Nation

More Chinese steelmakers upgraded for ultra-low emission in 2021

Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Another 34 steel firms in China have been upgraded last year to achieve ultra-low emission as the country stepped up efforts to achieve carbon goals, industrial data showed.
Xinhua
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0

Another 34 steel firms in China have been upgraded last year to achieve ultra-low emission as the country stepped up efforts to achieve carbon goals, industrial data showed.

These upgrades involved up to 225 million tons of steelmaking capacity, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

Also in 2021, 11 steel firms have completed partial upgrades for ultra-low emission, covering about 84 million tons of steel capacity. Meanwhile, 61 enterprises are under expert review and rectification, the association said.

Chinese steelmakers have accelerated green and low-carbon transformation last year, with a considerable reduction in energy consumption and sulfur dioxide emissions per ton of steel produced, according to the CISA.

He Wenbo, head of the CISA, said the steel industry will seek breakthroughs in areas such as steelmaking technology, product development, and application of new energy amid its low-emission transformation.

China produced an estimate of 1.03 billion tons of steel last year, down 35 million tons from 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     