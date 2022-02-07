China renews blue alert for blizzard on Monday

China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for heavy snow in the eastern part of the country

Imaginechina

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, with one to four centimeters of snowfall expected, said the National Meteorological Center.

In some areas, snowstorms are expected to drop six centimeters of snow, the meteorological center warned.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.