News / Nation

Police officers asked by a Starbucks outlet in Chongqing to leave to 'preserve brand image'

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  13:39 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
Netizens voiced their support for several police officers dining on a Starbucks porch who were asked to leave because they were "not good for the company's brand image."
Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  13:39 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0

A staff member at a Starbucks outlet in Chongqing's Ciqikou ancient town is said to ask four on-duty police officers who were having lunch on the coffee shop's porch to leave on Sunday afternoon.

The employee told the police officers to have their lunch elsewhere because it was "not good for the company's brand image," according to one of the police officer's WeChat Moment posts.

Police officers asked by a Starbucks outlet in Chongqing to leave to 'preserve brand image'

The police officer describes in a WeChat Moments post what happened that day.

The officer also said in the post that he had no idea what kind of police are good enough for Starbucks' brand image.

Netizens voiced their support for the officer after someone took a screenshot of the officer's WeChat post and uploaded it on Weibo, Chinese version of Twitter.

Some people left angry comments about how the officers were treated.

Police officers asked by a Starbucks outlet in Chongqing to leave to 'preserve brand image'

"Have the officers affected your business in any way? Apologize!" One comment said.

Starbucks issued an apology on Monday on their official Weibo account, explaining what had happened: The outlet arranged for the officers to have their lunch on the porch, but later a few customers asked if they could also sit on the porch. According to the statement, the employee may have used inappropriate words while arranging the seats.

Police officers asked by a Starbucks outlet in Chongqing to leave to 'preserve brand image'

Starbucks' official apology on its official Weibo account

Still, many are not happy with their statement and believe that no customers would ask for police officers to leave, especially when they are already having their lunch at the time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Twitter
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     