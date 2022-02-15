Zero COVID-19 infections reported among mainland-based Taiwan students

No COVID-19 infections have been reported among the approximately 10,000 Taiwan students studying in mainland universities since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

As a result of the rigorous COVID-19 response measures across the mainland, it has also been ensured that the mainland-based Taiwan students eligible for vaccination have access to the vaccine, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Responding to a query regarding Taiwan students' admission to mainland higher education institutions in 2022, Ma said a new system has been put in place to improve the application and admission process that is set to kick off on March 1.

The year 2021 saw steady growth in the number of Taiwan students applying for mainland universities, Ma said, reiterating the mainland's longstanding commitment to improving convenience and services for Taiwan students wishing to pursue education on the mainland.