News / Nation

Retired couple guard swans in east China's wintering paradise

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
A couple treat and care birds at a nature reserve in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0

With his rainboots barely put on and a scoop net in hand, Liu Zhibin rushed out of the door, dashing into the sharp wind from the Yellow Sea off China's east coast.

"At least wear a hat!" his wife, Zhao Shuzhen, chased after and yelled at him.

Liu, a 68-year-old ranger at a nature reserve in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province, was hurrying off to save an injured juvenile swan. No sooner had he spotted the poor bird during a routine patrol than he sped home to grab the net.

"This little one looks just around one year old. It probably injured its wings when learning to land," Liu gradually lowered his voice while approaching the swan, explaining that it takes some effort for whooper swans to take off and land due to their large size.

Feeling the noise of someone moving closer, the swan swiftly swam away. Liu decided to stop there. "I don't want to scare it because that would lead to deeper wounds," he said. "Let's figure out another way."

Established in 1992, the nature reserve for whooper swans in Rongcheng spans an area of 1,675 hectares. It's a winter home for some 6,000 wild whooper swans, a national second-class protected animal, that often stay there from October to March.

During a trip to the nature reserve in 2017, Liu and Zhao, both long-time bird fans, were instantly enamored with the view. When they saw a recruitment ad for rangers, the couple signed up immediately, hoping to spend their retired life in the paradise of wintering swans.

Since then, the reserve's dormitory has become their new home. In the morning, they move slowly in an electric patrol car along the bank of the lake and stop by the lookout tower, where they observe the birds through binoculars.

Everything is closely watched and logged, including the changes in the number of swans, the condition of the nature reserve, and the growth of eelgrass, the swans' favorite food.

They are also responsible for feeding the swans. Upon hearing Liu's whistle, numerous swans flock to the lake beach from all directions as Zhao sprays spoons of corn toward the sky.

"Swans have a strong sense of family. Sometimes you need to stop them from fighting with each other while different families are sharing a meal," Zhao chuckled.

To treat common illnesses and injuries of the birds, they receive professional training from a vet. "The first time giving an injection to a swan was indeed a challenge," said Liu, recalling his clumsiness with laughter.

The swans look almost the same to most people, except for their varied sizes. But for Liu and Zhao, each swan has its unique beauty. They have even given names to many, including "Little Princess," an injured swan they saved from a swath of wetland in late 2019.

Under their treatment and care, the bird quickly recovered, regained its elegance, and was scouted later to show up in a movie, giving the couple immense satisfaction.

After the film shooting concluded, "Little Princess" left the reserve. "We tied a red thread on her foot so that we could recognize her when she returns," said Zhao.

There are also over 30,000 other birds, such as teals, pheasants, and mandarin ducks here year-round. More come in each year due to a continual improvement of the environment in Rongcheng.

"When it's breeding time, you have to be careful walking here. There are bird eggs everywhere in the grass," said Zhao.

The couple spends nearly every day in the reserve, even during the Spring Festival, a traditional occasion for the reunion of families.

"Our children fully understand and support us, which is a huge comfort," said Liu, adding that they are still in good shape, and the job is not quite demanding physically.

Asked about how long they plan to work here, the couple paused briefly, as if they had never thought about that situation.

"As long as the reserve needs us," answered Zhao. "If one day it doesn't anymore, we would continue this job as volunteers."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     