Retired couple guard swans in east China's wintering paradise

With his rainboots barely put on and a scoop net in hand, Liu Zhibin rushed out of the door, dashing into the sharp wind from the Yellow Sea off China's east coast.

"At least wear a hat!" his wife, Zhao Shuzhen, chased after and yelled at him.

Liu, a 68-year-old ranger at a nature reserve in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province, was hurrying off to save an injured juvenile swan. No sooner had he spotted the poor bird during a routine patrol than he sped home to grab the net.

"This little one looks just around one year old. It probably injured its wings when learning to land," Liu gradually lowered his voice while approaching the swan, explaining that it takes some effort for whooper swans to take off and land due to their large size.

Feeling the noise of someone moving closer, the swan swiftly swam away. Liu decided to stop there. "I don't want to scare it because that would lead to deeper wounds," he said. "Let's figure out another way."

Established in 1992, the nature reserve for whooper swans in Rongcheng spans an area of 1,675 hectares. It's a winter home for some 6,000 wild whooper swans, a national second-class protected animal, that often stay there from October to March.

During a trip to the nature reserve in 2017, Liu and Zhao, both long-time bird fans, were instantly enamored with the view. When they saw a recruitment ad for rangers, the couple signed up immediately, hoping to spend their retired life in the paradise of wintering swans.

Since then, the reserve's dormitory has become their new home. In the morning, they move slowly in an electric patrol car along the bank of the lake and stop by the lookout tower, where they observe the birds through binoculars.

Everything is closely watched and logged, including the changes in the number of swans, the condition of the nature reserve, and the growth of eelgrass, the swans' favorite food.

They are also responsible for feeding the swans. Upon hearing Liu's whistle, numerous swans flock to the lake beach from all directions as Zhao sprays spoons of corn toward the sky.

"Swans have a strong sense of family. Sometimes you need to stop them from fighting with each other while different families are sharing a meal," Zhao chuckled.

To treat common illnesses and injuries of the birds, they receive professional training from a vet. "The first time giving an injection to a swan was indeed a challenge," said Liu, recalling his clumsiness with laughter.

The swans look almost the same to most people, except for their varied sizes. But for Liu and Zhao, each swan has its unique beauty. They have even given names to many, including "Little Princess," an injured swan they saved from a swath of wetland in late 2019.

Under their treatment and care, the bird quickly recovered, regained its elegance, and was scouted later to show up in a movie, giving the couple immense satisfaction.

After the film shooting concluded, "Little Princess" left the reserve. "We tied a red thread on her foot so that we could recognize her when she returns," said Zhao.

There are also over 30,000 other birds, such as teals, pheasants, and mandarin ducks here year-round. More come in each year due to a continual improvement of the environment in Rongcheng.

"When it's breeding time, you have to be careful walking here. There are bird eggs everywhere in the grass," said Zhao.

The couple spends nearly every day in the reserve, even during the Spring Festival, a traditional occasion for the reunion of families.

"Our children fully understand and support us, which is a huge comfort," said Liu, adding that they are still in good shape, and the job is not quite demanding physically.

Asked about how long they plan to work here, the couple paused briefly, as if they had never thought about that situation.

"As long as the reserve needs us," answered Zhao. "If one day it doesn't anymore, we would continue this job as volunteers."