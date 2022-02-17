Chinese mainland reports 35 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local infections, 16 were reported in Jiangsu, seven each in Liaoning and Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Guangxi and Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 16 were reported in Jiangsu, seven each in Liaoning and Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Guangxi and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw 10 provincial-level regions reporting 57 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.