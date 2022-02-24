Chinese, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov briefed Wang on the evolution of the situation in Ukraine and Russia's position, saying that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have broken their commitments, continuously expanded eastward, refused to implement the new Minsk agreement and violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2202.

Russia was forced to take necessary measures to safeguard its own rights and interests, Lavrov added.

Noting that China has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, Wang said that China recognizes the complex and special historical context of the Ukraine issue and understands Russia's legitimate security concerns.

China maintains that the Cold War mentality should be completely abandoned and a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism should be finally established through dialogue and negotiation, Wang said.