14 trapped in coal mine accident in China's Guizhou

Fourteen people were trapped Friday upon initial verification after a coal mine accident occurred in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

The accident preliminarily believed as the collapse of a mine shaft roof occurred at about 8:40 am Friday at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine, according to the publicity department in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan which administers Zhenfeng County.

Local authorities have sent rescuers, police officers and medical workers to the site.

The rescue operation is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Follow Us

