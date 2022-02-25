North China city reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 17 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Thursday and 2 pm Friday.

Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 17 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Thursday and 2 pm Friday, according to a press conference.

By 2 pm Friday, 300 local confirmed cases had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence, of which nine were discharged from hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for further medical observation.

Hohhot will launch its eighth round of mass nucleic acid testing starting 7 am Saturday.