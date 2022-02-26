News / Nation

Chinese FM calls for stronger vaccine support for developing countries

  17:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-26

  17:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-26

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said it is impossible to be completely safe as long as there is an immunization "gap" in the world, calling for stronger vaccine support for developing countries.

Wang made the remarks during a UN General Assembly high-level thematic debate titled "Galvanizing Momentum for Universal Vaccination."

Stressing the responsibilities of major countries, Wang said it is necessary to strengthen COVID-19 vaccine support for developing countries, especially African countries.

He called on all parties to improve epidemic prevention and control measures, and promote research on mutant viruses and drug development cooperation on the basis of increasing the vaccination rate.

It is necessary to effectively help developing countries strengthen public health systems, adhere to true multilateralism, and improve the global health governance system, Wang said, calling for attention to coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

China has so far supplied more than 2.1 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries. One in two vaccines used globally is "Made in China," Wang noted.

It is also the first to support vaccine intellectual property rights exemption and the first to transfer technology to developing countries.

China is willing to continue to work with all parties to strengthen vaccine cooperation and jointly build a community of health for all, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua
