Chinese mainland reports 93 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 30 in Guangdong, 10 in Liaoning, nine in Guangxi, four in Jiangsu, three in Yunnan, two in Sichuan, one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Friday also saw reports of 156 imported COVID-19 cases in 12 provincial-level regions, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.