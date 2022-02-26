News / Nation

Competition, confrontation should not be keynote of China-US ties

Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0
Competition and confrontation should not be the keynote of China-US relations, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said Thursday.
Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0

Competition and confrontation should not be the keynote of China-US relations, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said Thursday at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former US President Richard Nixon's visit to China.

"China-US relations should not be like the intensely confrontational American football match. There should be no offensive team or defensive team, no touchdown, no quarterback sack," Qin said at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in southern California.

Fifty years ago, Nixon became the first US president to visit the People's Republic of China since its founding in 1949, whose trip laid the groundwork for normalizing China-US relations.

Qin said Nixon's pragmatic diplomacy culminated in his monumental China visit 50 years ago, and his legacy still serves as an important reference today, which includes extraordinary strategic vision, huge political courage, and exceptional diplomatic wisdom.

"His visit is just a classical example of diplomacy featuring respecting each other, seeking common ground and reserving differences between our two countries," Qin said.

As the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, it is simply impossible for China and the United States to stay in confrontation, hostility or estrangement, and any of these will cause unbearable damage to both countries and the world, Qin said.

The China-US relationship has come to another historical juncture, he noted, mentioning that communication and dialogue are a wise choice to resolve differences, a right way to establish mutual trust and an effective means to reduce misjudgment.

The two sides should manage differences in a rational and constructive way, and not create problems or enlarge differences, Qin said.

There must be rules for competition, he said, adding that the Shanghai Communique and the other two Sino-US Joint Communiques are the rules that the two sides must follow.

The One-China principle is the unshakable political foundation for China-US relations, and a red line that must not be crossed, Qin stressed.

The Chinese diplomat urged the US side to honor its commitments on the Taiwan question, and work with China to oppose and contain the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Former US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger delivered a video message to the event, in which he recalled his secret trip to China that paved the way for Nixon's historic visit to China in 1972.

Former US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, former US Ambassador to China James Stapleton Roy, Richard Nixon's grandson Christopher Nixon Cox, and President and CEO of the Nixon Foundation Jim Byron also addressed the commemoration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     