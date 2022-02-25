China's internet users grow by nearly 43 mln

The number of Internet users in China hit more than 1.03 billion in December 2021, an increase of nearly 43 million from the end of 2020.

The number of Internet users in China hit more than 1.03 billion in December 2021, an increase of nearly 43 million from the end of 2020, a report showed on Friday.

The Internet penetration rate reached 73 percent, according to a report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Among the Internet users, about 27.5 percent live in rural areas, and 11.5 percent are aged 60 and above, the report said.

The report also highlighted growing services for online offices and online health care, with 469 million and 298 million users, respectively.