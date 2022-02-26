News / Nation

Chartered flights to evacuate Chinese nationals when Ukraine situation allows

Li Qian
China will bring back its nationals in Ukraine on chartered flights as soon as possible, once flight conditions allow, according to a spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.
China will bring back its nationals in Ukraine on chartered flights as soon as possible, once flight conditions allow, according to a spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.

The spokesman said the embassy has not received reports of Chinese casualties but the escalation of the war is putting more than 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine at increasing risk.

The embassy has launched a plan to evacuate them, and registration is underway.

At present, Ukraine's airspace is sealed, and several airports have been bombed or are closed. But the embassy will make efforts to overcome difficulties to return local Chinese home as soon as conditions permit.

Meanwhile, the embassy has alerted Chinese nationals in Ukraine not to show off their identities at will, stay away from military facilities, armies and gunmen, and not photograph them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
