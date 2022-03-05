News / Nation

Hong Kong youth groups ease hospital stress with free online consultation amid epidemic

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Free online consultation launched by youth groups in Hong Kong has benefited more than 1,300 patients in the COVID-19 epidemic-stricken financial hub since late February.
Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

Free online consultation launched by youth groups in Hong Kong has benefited more than 1,300 patients in the COVID-19 epidemic-stricken financial hub since late February.

The Hong Kong Youth Development Alliance and the Y.Elites Association have arranged for private doctors to conduct video consultations for patients through the online medical platform "iMeddy," as Hong Kong's public hospitals are overwhelmed by surging cases.

A three-day package of basic medication such as fever reducers, painkillers, and antibiotics will be prescribed according to the patient's condition, and the medication will be delivered to the patient's home by a team of volunteers from the Hong Kong Youth Development Alliance.

Currently, the free service is supported by more than 20 doctors. Some respond to inquiries from home after work, while others use their lunch hours to help patients.

Tse Yuet-fu, who has been practicing medicine for more than 40 years, is one of the doctors participating in the service using his spare time. He has conducted online consultations for about 150 patients so far, apart from his heavy routine workload.

"I don't feel tired," he said, noting that the most important thing for him is to help people in need.

The platform can handle a daily average of 300 to 400 cases, and it is seeking more doctors' help to increase the capacity to 1,000 to 2,000 per day.

In order to increase the number of community isolation facilities (CIFs), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, with the full support of the central government, has commenced work at nine locations. Among them, the CIF in Tsing Yi has begun admitting COVID-19 patients on March 1.

The HKSAR reported 37,529 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths on Saturday, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     