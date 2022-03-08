China is one of world's safest countries: SPC report

China is one of the safest countries in the world, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court made public on Tuesday.

China is one of the safest countries in the world, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court made public on Tuesday.

The number of eight types of major criminal cases, such as homicide, rape and kidnap, has stayed at a low level, and the proportion of such cases in all criminal cases has steadily decreased, read the report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation.

In 2021, people's courts at various levels concluded over 1.25 million criminal cases of first instance and convicted about 1.72 million criminals, according to the report.