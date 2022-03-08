Xi urges joint support for peace talks during video summit with French, German leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged joint support for the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and stressed the need to encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep the talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.

Xi stressed that the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

Xi said that China and the European Union should enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations.

Xi made the remarks while attending a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.