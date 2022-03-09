China provides humanitarian aid supplies for Ukraine

At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, a Chinese FM spokesperson said.

At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the supplies worth 5 million yuan (US$791,000) include food and daily necessities.

"The first batch of supplies was shipped from Beijing on Wednesday," said Zhao, adding that the rest will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society as soon as possible by appropriate means.