Celebrities tying the knot after resurrecting their love

Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu married South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, her love of 20 years ago, three months after she and her ex-husband announced divorce.

Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu married South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, her love of 20 years ago, three months after she and her former husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, announced divorce.

On Tuesday, 52-year-old Koo announced his marriage to 46-year-old Hsu in both Korean and Chinese on Instagram.





In the post, Koo said they loved each other two decades ago and have resurrected their bond.

"At the news of her divorce, I found her number that I got 20 years ago and called her. Fortunately, she is still using the number and we reconnected again," Koo wrote. "I think we have no time to waste, so I asked her to marry me and she agreed. After the registration, we will live together."

Hsu then forwarded his post and commented that life is full of uncertainties and she cherishes her happiness. "I'm grateful to everything that made me who I am now."





Later Hsu was interviewed by the media and said they will not have a wedding ceremony or a baby.

According to media reports, after divorcing Wang, Hsu had video chats with Koo every day, but because of the pandemic he was not able to enter Taiwan as a tourist unless the two got married and he becomes a family member.

Koo told South Korean media that he is traveling to Taiwan and will return home with Hsu after spending their honeymoon there.

He will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday and undergo a 10-day quarantine. After that, he will meet with Hsu's family, stay in Taiwan for two months and return with Hsu to live in South Korea, he said.

Hsu and her former husband Wang married in 2010 and have a son and daughter. They announced their divorce last November.