News / Nation

NPC Constitution, Law Committee deliberates draft amendment to law on local legislatures, governments

Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0
The documents are being deliberated at the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC.
Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0

The Constitution and Law Committee of the National People's Congress on Monday deliberated a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

The committee also reviewed a draft decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th NPC, as well as draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

The documents are being deliberated at the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC.

A statement issued after Monday's committee meeting said the draft amendment to the law on local legislatures and governments is relatively mature and the committee submitted a deliberation result report and a draft decision on revisions to the law to the session's presidium, which will decide on submitting the draft decision on revisions to NPC delegations for further deliberation.

Members of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the content of the drafts on election of deputies to the 14th NPC is necessary, feasible and relatively mature, according to the statement.

The committee put forward a deliberation result report and the drafts' revised versions. The session's presidium will decide on submitting the revised versions to NPC delegations for further deliberation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     