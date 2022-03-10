Chinese military spokesperson vows zero tolerance for 'Taiwan independence' separatist acts

The Chinese military will never tolerate "Taiwan independence" separatist acts and the interference of external forces, a spokesperson has said.

The Chinese military will never tolerate "Taiwan independence" separatist acts and the interference of external forces, a spokesperson has said.

Relevant exercises and training activities of the People's Liberation Army are by no means targeted at Taiwan compatriots, but "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and the interference of external forces, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force attending the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, on Wednesday.

Wu said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority's separatist activities and collusion with external forces are the root cause of the current tension and disturbance in the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair that brooks no external interference, Wu added.

"The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wu warned.