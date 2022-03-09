News / Nation

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions: spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0
China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation with Russia, including trade in oil, gas.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation with Russia, including trade in oil and gas, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing following the US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports announced on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Britain on the same day said it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, and the European Union has devised a proposal to free itself of its dependency on Russian fossil fuels before 2030.

In response, Zhao said that sanctions will not bring peace or security, but will only cause severe difficulties for the economies and people's livelihoods of relevant countries.

They will result in a situation where multiple players lose, and will enhance division and confrontation, he said.

China and Russia maintain good cooperation in the energy sector, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.

When asked to comment on White House press secretary Jen Psaki's remarks that the United States has the means to "take steps" if China does not abide by the sanctions on Russia, Zhao said that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

Sanctions are never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems, and China firmly opposes any form of unilateral sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction from the US side, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     