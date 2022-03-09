China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions: spokesperson

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation with Russia, including trade in oil, gas.

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation with Russia, including trade in oil and gas, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing following the US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports announced on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Britain on the same day said it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, and the European Union has devised a proposal to free itself of its dependency on Russian fossil fuels before 2030.

In response, Zhao said that sanctions will not bring peace or security, but will only cause severe difficulties for the economies and people's livelihoods of relevant countries.

They will result in a situation where multiple players lose, and will enhance division and confrontation, he said.

China and Russia maintain good cooperation in the energy sector, and will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.

When asked to comment on White House press secretary Jen Psaki's remarks that the United States has the means to "take steps" if China does not abide by the sanctions on Russia, Zhao said that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

Sanctions are never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems, and China firmly opposes any form of unilateral sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction from the US side, he said.