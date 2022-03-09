News / Nation

Praise for 'barrier-free' Winter Paralympic Games

  20:26 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0
The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games have been praised as "barrier-free" because of the organizers' thoughtful support for disabled athletes through minute details.
Xinhua

A number of barrier-free facilities have been added and renovated at competition venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games have been praised as "barrier-free" because of the organizers' thoughtful support for disabled athletes through minute details. Automatic doors, accessible seating, athlete changing rooms, and low-level service desks are available in every area where the athletes travel.

In addition, services in the award plazas are "barrier-free" to all areas as an essential non-competition venue.

According to the landscape design team of Yanqing Awards Plaza, the route to the awards venue and waiting area are divided in a manner that makes it easier for disabled athletes to receive their awards. And, service facilities are simple enough to use.

Incorporating and reflecting Chinese elements was a problem but the team has pulled it off.

Xie Mingyang, an associate professor of Capital Normal University's College of Fine Arts, said that the team has taken the mountainous nature of the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village into consideration, blending the building's facade design with the mountainous landscape, to reflect Chinese landscape culture and the international concept of harmonious coexistence and environmental simplicity.

The team is also using the competition venue to spread Chinese culture and has developed a Chinese style for the global Olympics.

"For example, the Chinese characters, the picture of thousands miles of mountains and rivers, and the giant red lanterns, all these can reflect Chinese sentiments," said Li Zhongyang, a Capital Normal University professor, who is part of the team.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
