Chinese PLA cooperates with militaries of over 50 countries in COVID-19 fight

  09:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has played an active role in the global fight against COVID-19 while fully supporting domestic epidemic containment, a military spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Chinese military has provided COVID-19 vaccine aid for the militaries of over 30 countries, including Pakistan, Cambodia, Mongolia and Equatorial Guinea, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force attending the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The PLA has cooperated with militaries of more than 50 countries in fighting the disease by offering medical supplies, dispatching expert teams and holding virtual meetings to share anti-virus experience, he said.

The Chinese military will strengthen cooperation with foreign defense authorities and militaries in these trying times, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Wu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
