Senior Chinese official elaborates on China's position on Ukraine situation

  2022-03-15
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday elaborated on China's position on the situation in Ukraine during his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Rome.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that the Chinese side does not want to see that the situation in Ukraine has come to this point.

China always stands for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he said, adding that China is committed to promoting peace talks.

He called on the international community to jointly support the Russia-Ukraine peace talks so that substantive results can be achieved as soon as possible, and to help de-escalate the situation as early as possible.

All parties should exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, Yang said, adding that China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and will carry on its efforts to this end.

Yang also said that it is important to straighten out the historical context of the Ukraine issue, get to the bottom of the problem's origin, and respond to the legitimate concerns of all parties.

He called for taking a long-term view, actively advocating a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and encouraging relevant parties to conduct equal-footed dialogue, and set up a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework based on the principle of indivisible security in a bid to preserve peace in Europe and around the world.

Yang stressed that the Chinese side resolutely opposes any words and deeds that spread false information, or distort and discredit China's position.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
