Boyfriend's PCR test advise saves woman as she skips doomed flight

A woman narrowly missed the south China plane disaster because her boyfriend advised her to take a PCR test for coronavirus before taking the ill-fated flight.
The lucky woman surnamed Xin posts her feelings on her WeChat account after narrowly missing the plane crash.

A woman narrowly avoided death on Monday after changing her travel plans, on her boyfriend's advise, and missing the ill-fated China Eastern flight which crashed in south China on Monday afternoon.

Flight MU5735, with 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, departed from Changshui Airport in Kunming, southwestern Yunnan Province, at 1pm and was scheduled to arrive at Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province, at 3pm.

However, it crashed at 2:38pm in a mountainous area near Molang Village, Tengxian County in Wuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, triggering a mountain fire that was put out later.

In an interview with Chinese media outlet Jiupai News, the woman surnamed Xin said she was supposed to take the flight for Guangzhou, but her boyfriend advised her not to travel without taking a PCR test for COVID-19.

"I agreed and changed to another flight this morning," she told Jiupai News.

People who travel from Kunming to Guangzhou by air are required to take a PCR test at Baiyun Airport on arrival, but no previous tests are required of such passengers.

Xin said she had mixed feelings about what had happened, it was reported.

"When I read about the news, my hands shook so hard that I couldn't type," she wrote in a post on WeChat. "Thank you all for your care, my dear friends."

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

