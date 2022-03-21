﻿
News / Nation

China Eastern grounds all Boeing 737-800 after air crash

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
China Eastern Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737-800 aircraft following an air crash of the narrow-body jetliner in south China on Monday afternoon.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
China Eastern grounds all Boeing 737-800 after air crash
Imaginechina

A special reception section has been set up at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport for relatives of the victims.

China Eastern Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737-800 aircraft following an air crash of the narrow-body jetliner in south China on Monday afternoon.

Those currently in operation will be grounded after landing, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating the MU5735 flight with 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, crashed at about 2:38 pm into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire.

The aircraft was flying from Kunming in southwestern Yunnan Province, to Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province.

China Eastern said no foreign passenger was on board the crashed aircraft, according to CCTV.

China Eastern operates 291 Boeing 737 series airliners with an average operation age of seven years. The 737-800, belonging to the 737NG aircraft family, is one of the mainstream single-aisle passenger aircraft operated by domestic airlines, and also one of the most popular narrow-body aircraft in the world.

According to statistics, domestic airlines operate about 1,400 Boeing 737NG aircraft, about 37 percent of the total fleet.

Following the grounding of the aircraft, China Eastern has canceled 1,786 flights as of 7pm on Monday, and another 1,757 flights for Tuesday, accounting for over 80 percent of its scheduled flights.

Kunming Changshui International Airport also canceled a lot of incoming and outgoing flights.

"Before the cause of the accident is known, the suspension is a common occurrence to prevent risks," said Li Xiaoguang, a professor at Qingdao University and a civil aviation expert.

China Eastern said in a statement that an emergency response mechanism has been activated with nine groups set up to take charge of the aircraft maintenance, accident investigation, family assistance, logistics, legal support, public relations, security, finance, as well as passenger and cargo treatment.

The groups have taken a charter flight to the accident site. A hotline for family members of the passengers and crew members on board the ill-fated aircraft has also been publicized (4008495530).

"China Eastern deeply condoles the loss of lives in the crash," the carrier said. The website and app of the airline have been turned into black and white.

The carrier has refuted an online claim that the aircraft maintenance costs were slashed due to losses amid the pandemic. According to the company, maintenance spending on its fleet has increased by 12 percent in 2021 compared with 2019.

Boeing said it is still gathering information on the accident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     