News / Nation

China's cloud infrastructure service spending rises in 2021

Xinhua
  19:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
China's expenditure on cloud infrastructure services posted a strong growth momentum in 2021 as COVID-triggered consumption demand.
Xinhua
  19:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0

China's expenditure on cloud infrastructure services posted a strong growth momentum in 2021 as COVID-triggered consumption demand and corporate digitalization push have propped up market growth, an industry report said.

The country's spending on cloud infrastructure services hiked 45 percent year on year to 27.4 billion US dollars last year, said technology market research firm Canalys.

COVID-triggered demand, including telework, online learning and e-commerce, remained a key growth driver, the market research firm said, adding that as more traditional companies became keen on digital transformation, demand for cloud services also increased.

Canalys expects the cloud infrastructure market in China to reach 85 billion dollars by 2026.

The top four cloud service providers in the country were Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud, which accounted for over 80 percent of China's total expenditure, the firm said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Baidu
Huawei
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     