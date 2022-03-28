Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,219 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Monday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,086 were reported in Jilin, 50 in Shanghai, 12 in Liaoning, and 10 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 14 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 56 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission. It added that six suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well.

Sunday also saw the reporting of 5,134 asymptomatic cases, including 4,996 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 144,515 as of Sunday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 27,745, of whom 58 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.