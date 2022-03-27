News / Nation

Victims of China plane crash mourned at a memorial event

Xinhua
  16:48 UTC+8, 2022-03-27
Xinhua
A memorial event was held Sunday at the China Eastern Airlines crash site to mourn the deaths of the 132 people involved in the accident.

At about 2 pm, as sirens blared throughout a mountainous area in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, all staff members of the national emergency response headquarters for the accident and rescuers at the site stood solemnly in silence for three minutes in a tribute to the victims.

Assisted by local governments and work groups, the families of the victims also held mourning activities for their loved ones.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and was bound for Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, crashed in Tengxian County on March 21.

All 132 people on board the plane are dead, according to the headquarters. The plane's two black boxes have been recovered.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
